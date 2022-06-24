Global Screw Heat Exchanger Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Screw Heat Exchanger market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Screw Heat Exchanger market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Screw Heat Exchanger market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Cooling accounting for % of the Screw Heat Exchanger global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Liquid was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Screw Heat Exchanger Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Screw Heat Exchanger market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Cooling

Heating

Drying

Segment by Application

Liquid

Slurry

Powder

Particles

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Tekemas

ETIA Group

Koellemann

AMF-Bruns

Klinkenberg BV

Van Beek Schroeftransport

REWINZ

Emet-Impex

Messag AG

Thies GmbH & Co. KG

Loibl Förderanlagen GmbH

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Screw Heat Exchanger Product Introduction

1.2 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Screw Heat Exchanger in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Screw Heat Exchanger Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Screw Heat Exchanger Industry Trends

1.5.2 Screw Heat Exchanger Market Drivers

1.5.3 Screw Heat Exchanger Market Challenges

1.5.4 Screw Heat Exchanger Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Screw Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cooling

2.1.2 Heating

2.1.3 Drying

2.2 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Screw Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Liquid

3.1.2 Slurry

3.1.3 Powder

3.1.4 Particles

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Screw Heat Exchanger Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Screw Heat Exchanger Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Screw Heat Exchanger in 2021

4.2.3 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Screw Heat Exchanger Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Screw Heat Exchanger Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Screw Heat Exchanger Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Screw Heat Exchanger Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Screw Heat Exchanger Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Screw Heat Exchanger Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Screw Heat Exchanger Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Screw Heat Exchanger Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Screw Heat Exchanger Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Screw Heat Exchanger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Screw Heat Exchanger Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tekemas

7.1.1 Tekemas Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tekemas Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tekemas Screw Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tekemas Screw Heat Exchanger Products Offered

7.1.5 Tekemas Recent Development

7.2 ETIA Group

7.2.1 ETIA Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 ETIA Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ETIA Group Screw Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ETIA Group Screw Heat Exchanger Products Offered

7.2.5 ETIA Group Recent Development

7.3 Koellemann

7.3.1 Koellemann Corporation Information

7.3.2 Koellemann Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Koellemann Screw Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Koellemann Screw Heat Exchanger Products Offered

7.3.5 Koellemann Recent Development

7.4 AMF-Bruns

7.4.1 AMF-Bruns Corporation Information

7.4.2 AMF-Bruns Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 AMF-Bruns Screw Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AMF-Bruns Screw Heat Exchanger Products Offered

7.4.5 AMF-Bruns Recent Development

7.5 Klinkenberg BV

7.5.1 Klinkenberg BV Corporation Information

7.5.2 Klinkenberg BV Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Klinkenberg BV Screw Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Klinkenberg BV Screw Heat Exchanger Products Offered

7.5.5 Klinkenberg BV Recent Development

7.6 Van Beek Schroeftransport

7.6.1 Van Beek Schroeftransport Corporation Information

7.6.2 Van Beek Schroeftransport Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Van Beek Schroeftransport Screw Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Van Beek Schroeftransport Screw Heat Exchanger Products Offered

7.6.5 Van Beek Schroeftransport Recent Development

7.7 REWINZ

7.7.1 REWINZ Corporation Information

7.7.2 REWINZ Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 REWINZ Screw Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 REWINZ Screw Heat Exchanger Products Offered

7.7.5 REWINZ Recent Development

7.8 Emet-Impex

7.8.1 Emet-Impex Corporation Information

7.8.2 Emet-Impex Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Emet-Impex Screw Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Emet-Impex Screw Heat Exchanger Products Offered

7.8.5 Emet-Impex Recent Development

7.9 Messag AG

7.9.1 Messag AG Corporation Information

7.9.2 Messag AG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Messag AG Screw Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Messag AG Screw Heat Exchanger Products Offered

7.9.5 Messag AG Recent Development

7.10 Thies GmbH & Co. KG

7.10.1 Thies GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

7.10.2 Thies GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Thies GmbH & Co. KG Screw Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Thies GmbH & Co. KG Screw Heat Exchanger Products Offered

7.10.5 Thies GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

7.11 Loibl Förderanlagen GmbH

7.11.1 Loibl Förderanlagen GmbH Corporation Information

7.11.2 Loibl Förderanlagen GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Loibl Förderanlagen GmbH Screw Heat Exchanger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Loibl Förderanlagen GmbH Screw Heat Exchanger Products Offered

7.11.5 Loibl Förderanlagen GmbH Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Screw Heat Exchanger Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Screw Heat Exchanger Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Screw Heat Exchanger Distributors

8.3 Screw Heat Exchanger Production Mode & Process

8.4 Screw Heat Exchanger Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Screw Heat Exchanger Sales Channels

8.4.2 Screw Heat Exchanger Distributors

8.5 Screw Heat Exchanger Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

