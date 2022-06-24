Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) accounting for % of the Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BMI Group

IKO Group

Sika-Trocal

Bauder Flat Roofs

Fatra UK Ltd

Recticel Insulation

Asphaltech Mastic Asphalt Roofing

Gradient Flat Roof Insulation

Rubberfuse

Alumasc Roofing Systems

Axter Ltd

SOPREMA

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Industry Trends

1.5.2 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Drivers

1.5.3 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Challenges

1.5.4 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

2.1.2 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Institutional

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane in 2021

4.2.3 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BMI Group

7.1.1 BMI Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 BMI Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BMI Group Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BMI Group Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Products Offered

7.1.5 BMI Group Recent Development

7.2 IKO Group

7.2.1 IKO Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 IKO Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 IKO Group Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 IKO Group Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Products Offered

7.2.5 IKO Group Recent Development

7.3 Sika-Trocal

7.3.1 Sika-Trocal Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sika-Trocal Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sika-Trocal Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sika-Trocal Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Products Offered

7.3.5 Sika-Trocal Recent Development

7.4 Bauder Flat Roofs

7.4.1 Bauder Flat Roofs Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bauder Flat Roofs Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Bauder Flat Roofs Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Bauder Flat Roofs Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Products Offered

7.4.5 Bauder Flat Roofs Recent Development

7.5 Fatra UK Ltd

7.5.1 Fatra UK Ltd Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fatra UK Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fatra UK Ltd Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fatra UK Ltd Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Products Offered

7.5.5 Fatra UK Ltd Recent Development

7.6 Recticel Insulation

7.6.1 Recticel Insulation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Recticel Insulation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Recticel Insulation Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Recticel Insulation Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Products Offered

7.6.5 Recticel Insulation Recent Development

7.7 Asphaltech Mastic Asphalt Roofing

7.7.1 Asphaltech Mastic Asphalt Roofing Corporation Information

7.7.2 Asphaltech Mastic Asphalt Roofing Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Asphaltech Mastic Asphalt Roofing Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Asphaltech Mastic Asphalt Roofing Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Products Offered

7.7.5 Asphaltech Mastic Asphalt Roofing Recent Development

7.8 Gradient Flat Roof Insulation

7.8.1 Gradient Flat Roof Insulation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gradient Flat Roof Insulation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Gradient Flat Roof Insulation Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Gradient Flat Roof Insulation Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Products Offered

7.8.5 Gradient Flat Roof Insulation Recent Development

7.9 Rubberfuse

7.9.1 Rubberfuse Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rubberfuse Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Rubberfuse Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Rubberfuse Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Products Offered

7.9.5 Rubberfuse Recent Development

7.10 Alumasc Roofing Systems

7.10.1 Alumasc Roofing Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 Alumasc Roofing Systems Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Alumasc Roofing Systems Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Alumasc Roofing Systems Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Products Offered

7.10.5 Alumasc Roofing Systems Recent Development

7.11 Axter Ltd

7.11.1 Axter Ltd Corporation Information

7.11.2 Axter Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Axter Ltd Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Axter Ltd Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Products Offered

7.11.5 Axter Ltd Recent Development

7.12 SOPREMA

7.12.1 SOPREMA Corporation Information

7.12.2 SOPREMA Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SOPREMA Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SOPREMA Products Offered

7.12.5 SOPREMA Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Distributors

8.3 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Production Mode & Process

8.4 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales Channels

8.4.2 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Distributors

8.5 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

