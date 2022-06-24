QFN Tape Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States QFN Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global QFN Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the QFN Tape market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Base Film

PI Film

PO Film

Segment by Application

QFN Packaging

EMC Resin Seal

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

TOMOEGAWA

Cosmo Advanced Materials

INNOX Advanced Materials

ESTEE Technology

Koan Hao Technology

Solar Plus Company

Daehyun ST

Sumitomo Bakelite

Showa Denko Materials

Tapex

WISE New Material Taizhou

WELL ORIENTATION CO

IPITECH Co., Ltd

TOYO ADTEC INC

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global QFN Tape consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of QFN Tape market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global QFN Tape manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the QFN Tape with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of QFN Tape submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> QFN Tape companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 QFN Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global QFN Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global QFN Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global QFN Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States QFN Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States QFN Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States QFN Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 QFN Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States QFN Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of QFN Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 QFN Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 QFN Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 QFN Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 QFN Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 QFN Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Base Film

2.1 QFN Tape Market Segment by Base Film

2.1.1 PI Film

2.1.2 PO Film

2.2 Global QFN Tape Market Size by Base Film

2.2.1 Global QFN Tape Sales in Value, by Base Film (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global QFN Tape Sales in Volume, by Base Film (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global QFN Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Base Film (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States QFN Tape Market Size by Base Film

2.3.1 United States QFN Tape Sales in Value, by Base Film (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States QFN Tape Sales in Volume, by Base Film (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States QFN Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Base Film (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 QFN Tape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 QFN Packaging

3.1.2 EMC Resin Seal

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global QFN Tape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global QFN Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global QFN Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global QFN Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States QFN Tape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States QFN Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States QFN Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States QFN Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global QFN Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global QFN Tape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global QFN Tape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global QFN Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global QFN Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global QFN Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global QFN Tape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 QFN Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of QFN Tape in 2021

4.2.3 Global QFN Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global QFN Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global QFN Tape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers QFN Tape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into QFN Tape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States QFN Tape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top QFN Tape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States QFN Tape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States QFN Tape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global QFN Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global QFN Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global QFN Tape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global QFN Tape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global QFN Tape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global QFN Tape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global QFN Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global QFN Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America QFN Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America QFN Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific QFN Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific QFN Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe QFN Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe QFN Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America QFN Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America QFN Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa QFN Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa QFN Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TOMOEGAWA

7.1.1 TOMOEGAWA Corporation Information

7.1.2 TOMOEGAWA Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TOMOEGAWA QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TOMOEGAWA QFN Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 TOMOEGAWA Recent Development

7.2 Cosmo Advanced Materials

7.2.1 Cosmo Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cosmo Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cosmo Advanced Materials QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cosmo Advanced Materials QFN Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 Cosmo Advanced Materials Recent Development

7.3 INNOX Advanced Materials

7.3.1 INNOX Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.3.2 INNOX Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 INNOX Advanced Materials QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 INNOX Advanced Materials QFN Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 INNOX Advanced Materials Recent Development

7.4 ESTEE Technology

7.4.1 ESTEE Technology Corporation Information

7.4.2 ESTEE Technology Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ESTEE Technology QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ESTEE Technology QFN Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 ESTEE Technology Recent Development

7.5 Koan Hao Technology

7.5.1 Koan Hao Technology Corporation Information

7.5.2 Koan Hao Technology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Koan Hao Technology QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Koan Hao Technology QFN Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 Koan Hao Technology Recent Development

7.6 Solar Plus Company

7.6.1 Solar Plus Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 Solar Plus Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Solar Plus Company QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Solar Plus Company QFN Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Solar Plus Company Recent Development

7.7 Daehyun ST

7.7.1 Daehyun ST Corporation Information

7.7.2 Daehyun ST Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Daehyun ST QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Daehyun ST QFN Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 Daehyun ST Recent Development

7.8 Sumitomo Bakelite

7.8.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sumitomo Bakelite QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sumitomo Bakelite QFN Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development

7.9 Showa Denko Materials

7.9.1 Showa Denko Materials Corporation Information

7.9.2 Showa Denko Materials Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Showa Denko Materials QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Showa Denko Materials QFN Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Showa Denko Materials Recent Development

7.10 Tapex

7.10.1 Tapex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tapex Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Tapex QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Tapex QFN Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Tapex Recent Development

7.11 WISE New Material Taizhou

7.11.1 WISE New Material Taizhou Corporation Information

7.11.2 WISE New Material Taizhou Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 WISE New Material Taizhou QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 WISE New Material Taizhou QFN Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 WISE New Material Taizhou Recent Development

7.12 WELL ORIENTATION CO

7.12.1 WELL ORIENTATION CO Corporation Information

7.12.2 WELL ORIENTATION CO Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 WELL ORIENTATION CO QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 WELL ORIENTATION CO Products Offered

7.12.5 WELL ORIENTATION CO Recent Development

7.13 IPITECH Co., Ltd

7.13.1 IPITECH Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.13.2 IPITECH Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 IPITECH Co., Ltd QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 IPITECH Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.13.5 IPITECH Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.14 TOYO ADTEC INC

7.14.1 TOYO ADTEC INC Corporation Information

7.14.2 TOYO ADTEC INC Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 TOYO ADTEC INC QFN Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 TOYO ADTEC INC Products Offered

7.14.5 TOYO ADTEC INC Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 QFN Tape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 QFN Tape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 QFN Tape Distributors

8.3 QFN Tape Production Mode & Process

8.4 QFN Tape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 QFN Tape Sales Channels

8.4.2 QFN Tape Distributors

8.5 QFN Tape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

