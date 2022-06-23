Laundry Detergent Capsules Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Laundry Detergent Capsules are water-soluble pouches containing highly concentrated laundry detergent. The chemistry of laundry detergent capsules is the same as in liquid detergents (including alkylbenzenesulfonates). The dissolvable packets are typically made of polyvinylalcohol (PVA) or a derivative of PVA. Although the formulas are similar, a detergent pack's liquids may contain 10% water compared to 50% in liquid detergents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laundry Detergent Capsules in global, including the following market information:

Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Laundry Detergent Capsules companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laundry Detergent Capsules market was valued at 4127.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6360.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Bio Laundry Detergent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laundry Detergent Capsules include Procter & Gamble, Henkel, Unilever, Church & Dwight, Clorox Company and Colgate-Palmolive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laundry Detergent Capsules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Bio Laundry Detergent

Bio Laundry Detergent

Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laundry Detergent Capsules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laundry Detergent Capsules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laundry Detergent Capsules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Laundry Detergent Capsules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Procter & Gamble

Henkel

Unilever

Church & Dwight

Clorox Company

Colgate-Palmolive

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laundry Detergent Capsules Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laundry Detergent Capsules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laundry Detergent Capsules Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laundry Detergent Capsules Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laundry Detergent Capsules Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laundry D

