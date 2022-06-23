Boat Floor Covering Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Boat Floor Covering Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Boat Floor Covering Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Boat Floor Covering Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vinyl Floor Covering Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Boat Floor Covering Materials include Gerflor, Socovena & Mapla, Bolidt, Desso Marine, Dansk Wilton, R&M Marine Products, Muraspec, Weber Marine and GISATEX. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Boat Floor Covering Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vinyl Floor Covering Material
PVC Floor Covering Material
Rubber Floor Covering Material
Wood Floor Covering Material
Others
Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Ship
Cargo Ship
Yacht
Others
Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Boat Floor Covering Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Boat Floor Covering Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Boat Floor Covering Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Boat Floor Covering Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gerflor
Socovena & Mapla
Bolidt
Desso Marine
Dansk Wilton
R&M Marine Products
Muraspec
Weber Marine
GISATEX
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Boat Floor Covering Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Boat Floor Covering Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Boat Floor Covering Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boat Floor Covering Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Boat Floor Covering Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boat Floor Covering Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boat Floor Covering Materials Companies
