Metal Food Container Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Food Container in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Food Container Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Food Container Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Metal Food Container companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Food Container market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminium Containers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Food Container include Ball Corporation, Ardagh group, BWay, CCL Containers, Crown Holdings, Grupo Zapata, Exal, DS Containers and Alltub Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Food Container manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Food Container Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Food Container Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminium Containers
Stainless Steel Containers
Others
Global Metal Food Container Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Food Container Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beverages Use
Food Use
Global Metal Food Container Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Food Container Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Food Container revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Food Container revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal Food Container sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Metal Food Container sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ball Corporation
Ardagh group
BWay
CCL Containers
Crown Holdings
Grupo Zapata
Exal
DS Containers
Alltub Group
Montebello Packaging
Allied Cans Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Food Container Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Food Container Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Food Container Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Food Container Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Food Container Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Food Container Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Food Container Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Food Container Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Food Container Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Food Container Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Food Container Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Food Container Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Food Container Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Food Container Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Food Container Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Food Container Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
