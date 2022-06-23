Individual Wearable Cameras Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wearable cameras are, roughly, the traditionally hand-held or uniform-attached surveillance cameras that perform the basic function of capturing and storing images and videos for future references. are, roughly, the traditionally hand-held or uniform-attached surveillance cameras that perform the basic function of capturing and storing images and videos for future references.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Individual Wearable Cameras in global, including the following market information:

Global Individual Wearable Cameras Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Individual Wearable Cameras Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Individual Wearable Cameras companies in 2021 (%)

The global Individual Wearable Cameras market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Head Mounted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Individual Wearable Cameras include Axon Enterprise, Inc., GoPro, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Sony Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Digital Ally, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Pinnacle Response Ltd and Transcend Information, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Individual Wearable Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Individual Wearable Cameras Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Individual Wearable Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Head Mounted

Body Mounted

Global Individual Wearable Cameras Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Individual Wearable Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Local Police

Special Law Enforcement Agencies

Sports and Adventure

Others

Global Individual Wearable Cameras Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Individual Wearable Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Individual Wearable Cameras revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Individual Wearable Cameras revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Individual Wearable Cameras sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Individual Wearable Cameras sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Axon Enterprise, Inc.

GoPro, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation

Digital Ally, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Pinnacle Response Ltd

Transcend Information, Inc.

Wolfcom Enterprises

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Individual Wearable Cameras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Individual Wearable Cameras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Individual Wearable Cameras Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Individual Wearable Cameras Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Individual Wearable Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Individual Wearable Cameras Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Individual Wearable Cameras Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Individual Wearable Cameras Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Individual Wearable Cameras Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Individual Wearable Cameras Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Individual Wearable Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Individual Wearable Cameras Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Individual Wearable Cameras Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Individual Wearable Cameras Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Individual Wearable Cameras Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

