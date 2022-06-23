Selfie Sticks Tripod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Selfie Sticks Tripod in global, including the following market information:
Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Selfie Sticks Tripod companies in 2021 (%)
The global Selfie Sticks Tripod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mini/Table Top-Tripod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Selfie Sticks Tripod include Benro, MeFOTO, Sirui, Oben, Dolica, Ravelli, Velbon, SONY and Weifeng Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Selfie Sticks Tripod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mini/Table Top-Tripod
Compact Tripod
Full-Sized Tripod
Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Professional
Amateur
Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Selfie Sticks Tripod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Selfie Sticks Tripod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Selfie Sticks Tripod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Selfie Sticks Tripod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Benro
MeFOTO
Sirui
Oben
Dolica
Ravelli
Velbon
SONY
Weifeng Group
Vanguard
Bontend
Bonfoto
LVG
SLIK
Nikon
3 Legged Thing
Cullmann
FLM
Induro
Giottos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Selfie Sticks Tripod Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Selfie Sticks Tripod Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Selfie Sticks Tripod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Selfie Sticks Tripod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Selfie Sticks Tripod Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Selfie Sticks Tripod Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Selfie Sticks Tripod Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Selfie Sticks Tripod Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
