Bicycle Peripheral Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bicycle peripheral refers to the constituents used for riding a bicycle. It mainly includes cycling apparel, protective gears, headgear, eyewear, and other essential accessories to ensure rider?s safety and comfort.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bicycle Peripheral in Global, including the following market information:
Global Bicycle Peripheral Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bicycle Peripheral market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cycling Clothing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bicycle Peripheral include Accell Group, Dorel Industries, Giant Bicycle, Troy Lee and Verge Sports, Insera Sena, MERIDA, Assos, Castelli and Cube, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bicycle Peripheral companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bicycle Peripheral Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bicycle Peripheral Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cycling Clothing
Head Gear
Protection Gear
Storage Unit
Wearable Devices
Eyewear
Accessory
Parts and Components
Global Bicycle Peripheral Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bicycle Peripheral Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Non-Retail
E-commerce
Global Bicycle Peripheral Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Bicycle Peripheral Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bicycle Peripheral revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bicycle Peripheral revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Accell Group
Dorel Industries
Giant Bicycle
Troy Lee and Verge Sports
Insera Sena
MERIDA
Assos
Castelli
Cube
Giro
Gore Bike Wear
Hincapie
Jaggad
Louis Carneau
Pearl Izumi
POC
Rapha
Shimano
Specialized Bicycle
Sugoi
Trek
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bicycle Peripheral Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bicycle Peripheral Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bicycle Peripheral Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bicycle Peripheral Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bicycle Peripheral Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bicycle Peripheral Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bicycle Peripheral Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bicycle Peripheral Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Bicycle Peripheral Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Bicycle Peripheral Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bicycle Peripheral Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bicycle Peripheral Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bicycle Peripheral Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Bicycle Peripheral Market
