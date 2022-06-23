Dried Pasta Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dry pasta is made from semolina flour and water. These ingredients are mixed into a paste and then pushed through molds and cut into different types of pasta shapes. Once the dough has been shaped, it is put through a drying process that extracts all the moisture. Since dry noodles contain no moisture, they have a longer shelf life than fresh noodles, and they can last up to two years if the packaging is unopened.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Pasta in global, including the following market information:
Global Dried Pasta Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dried Pasta Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Dried Pasta companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dried Pasta market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chunky Shapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dried Pasta include Barilla, De Cecco, La Molisana, Divella, Rummo Pasta, Voiello, Buitoni, Racconto and Lundberg Family Farms, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dried Pasta manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dried Pasta Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dried Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chunky Shapes
Bow-tie or Butterfly Shapes
Shells Shapes
Quill or Pen Nib Shapes
Tubes Shapes
Flaky
Spiral Shapes
Global Dried Pasta Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dried Pasta Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Commercial
Global Dried Pasta Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dried Pasta Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dried Pasta revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dried Pasta revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dried Pasta sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Dried Pasta sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Barilla
De Cecco
La Molisana
Divella
Rummo Pasta
Voiello
Buitoni
Racconto
Lundberg Family Farms
Ronzoni
Mueller's Pasta
Creamette
Fauji Infraavest Foods Ltd
KS Sulemanji Esmailji & Sons
