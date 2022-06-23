Wireless Travel Router Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A travel router is a wireless range extender designed for people who are on the go and need to connect to the internet when they are away from home. It also performs the functions of a wireless access point.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless Travel Router in global, including the following market information:
Global Wireless Travel Router Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wireless Travel Router Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wireless Travel Router companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wireless Travel Router market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Speed of 150 Mbps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wireless Travel Router include TP-Link, RAVPower, GL.iNet, HooToo, TRENDnet, URANT, AT&T, Verizon Wireless and Huawei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wireless Travel Router manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wireless Travel Router Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Travel Router Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Speed of 150 Mbps
Speed of 300 Mbps
Speed of 750 Mbps
Others
Global Wireless Travel Router Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Travel Router Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Others
Global Wireless Travel Router Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Travel Router Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wireless Travel Router revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wireless Travel Router revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wireless Travel Router sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wireless Travel Router sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TP-Link
RAVPower
GL.iNet
HooToo
TRENDnet
URANT
AT&T
Verizon Wireless
Huawei
D-Link Corporation
Samsung Electronics
T-Mobile
ZTE
Netgear
EE
Sierra Wireless
Franklin Wireless
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wireless Travel Router Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wireless Travel Router Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wireless Travel Router Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wireless Travel Router Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wireless Travel Router Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wireless Travel Router Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wireless Travel Router Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wireless Travel Router Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wireless Travel Router Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wireless Travel Router Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wireless Travel Router Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wireless Travel Router Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wireless Travel Router Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless Travel Router Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wireless Travel Router Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless Travel Router Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
