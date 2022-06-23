Horse Riding Boots Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A riding boot is a boot made to be used for horse riding. The classic boot comes high enough up the leg to prevent the leathers of the saddle from pinching the leg of the rider, has a sturdy toe to protect the rider's foot when on the ground and has a distinct heel to prevent the foot from sliding through the stirrup. The sole is smooth or lightly textured to avoid being caught on the tread of the stirrup in the event of a fall.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Horse Riding Boots in global, including the following market information:
Global Horse Riding Boots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Horse Riding Boots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Horse Riding Boots companies in 2021 (%)
The global Horse Riding Boots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Long Riding Boots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Horse Riding Boots include Ariat, Parlanti, Dubarry, Der Dau, Middleburg, Noble Outfitters, E. Vogel, B Vertigo and Mountain Horse and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Horse Riding Boots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Horse Riding Boots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Horse Riding Boots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Long Riding Boots
Field Boots
Dress Boots
Hunt Boots
Short Riding Boots
Jodhpur Boots
Global Horse Riding Boots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Horse Riding Boots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Kid
Teenage
Adult
Global Horse Riding Boots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Horse Riding Boots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Horse Riding Boots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Horse Riding Boots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Horse Riding Boots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Horse Riding Boots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ariat
Parlanti
Dubarry
Der Dau
Middleburg
Noble Outfitters
E. Vogel
B Vertigo
Mountain Horse
De Niro Boot Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Horse Riding Boots Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Horse Riding Boots Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Horse Riding Boots Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Horse Riding Boots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Horse Riding Boots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Horse Riding Boots Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Horse Riding Boots Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Horse Riding Boots Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Horse Riding Boots Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Horse Riding Boots Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Horse Riding Boots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Horse Riding Boots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Horse Riding Boots Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Horse Riding Boots Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Horse Riding Boots Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Horse Riding Boots Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Horse Riding Boots Market Siz
