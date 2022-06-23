Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Workwears is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Uniforms & Workwears because it is built to provide durability and safety.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corporate Manufacturing Workwear in global, including the following market information:
Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Corporate Manufacturing Workwear companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Men Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corporate Manufacturing Workwear include VF Corporation, Williamson Dickie, Fristads Kansas Group, Aramark, Alsico, Adolphe Lafont, Carhartt, Engelbert Strauss and UniFirst, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corporate Manufacturing Workwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Men
Women
Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Equipment Manufacturing
Textile Industry
Food & Beverage Industry
Paper industry
Metal Processing Manufacturing
Others
Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corporate Manufacturing Workwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corporate Manufacturing Workwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corporate Manufacturing Workwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Corporate Manufacturing Workwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
VF Corporation
Williamson Dickie
Fristads Kansas Group
Aramark
Alsico
Adolphe Lafont
Carhartt
Engelbert Strauss
UniFirst
G&K Services
Sioen
Cintas
Hultafors Group
Johnsons Apparelmaster
Aditya Birla
Van Puijenbroek Textiel
Dura-Wear
W?rth Modyf
Yihe
Lantian Hewu
China Garments
Provogue
Wokdiwei
Aoruina
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corporate
