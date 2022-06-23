Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Workwears is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Uniforms & Workwears because it is built to provide durability and safety.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Corporate Manufacturing Workwear in global, including the following market information:

Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Corporate Manufacturing Workwear companies in 2021 (%)

The global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Men Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corporate Manufacturing Workwear include VF Corporation, Williamson Dickie, Fristads Kansas Group, Aramark, Alsico, Adolphe Lafont, Carhartt, Engelbert Strauss and UniFirst, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Corporate Manufacturing Workwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Equipment Manufacturing

Textile Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Paper industry

Metal Processing Manufacturing

Others

Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corporate Manufacturing Workwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corporate Manufacturing Workwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Corporate Manufacturing Workwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Corporate Manufacturing Workwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VF Corporation

Williamson Dickie

Fristads Kansas Group

Aramark

Alsico

Adolphe Lafont

Carhartt

Engelbert Strauss

UniFirst

G&K Services

Sioen

Cintas

Hultafors Group

Johnsons Apparelmaster

Aditya Birla

Van Puijenbroek Textiel

Dura-Wear

W?rth Modyf

Yihe

Lantian Hewu

China Garments

Provogue

Wokdiwei

Aoruina

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corporate Manufacturing Workwear Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corporate

