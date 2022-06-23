Sports Protection Gear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Protective gear is a wearable device that protects you from injury during exercise. Generally, it can be divided into head, shoulder protector, hand guard, elbow guard, wrist guard, waist protector, leg protector, knee protector, shin guard, ankle guard, combined sports protector and other sports protectors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Protection Gear in global, including the following market information:

Global Sports Protection Gear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-sports-protection-gear-forecast-2022-2028-374

Global Sports Protection Gear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sports Protection Gear companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sports Protection Gear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Helmets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Protection Gear include Under Armour, NIKE, Adidas, Decathlon, RUNNER CAMP, LP, Schuberth, Lorna Jane and Arai Helmet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sports Protection Gear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Protection Gear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Protection Gear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Helmets

Body Protection Gear

Hand Protection Gear

Foot Protection Gear

Global Sports Protection Gear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Protection Gear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skiing Sports

Skating Sports

Cycling Sports

Soccer Sports

Rock Climbing

Diving

Tennis

Air Sports

Global Sports Protection Gear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sports Protection Gear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sports Protection Gear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sports Protection Gear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sports Protection Gear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sports Protection Gear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Under Armour

NIKE

Adidas

Decathlon

RUNNER CAMP

LP

Schuberth

Lorna Jane

Arai Helmet

SHOEI

Particle Fever

Tory Sport

Bell Helmets

6D Helmets

Free People Movement

Oysho

Merrell

Helly Hansen

The North Face

LI-NING

Athleta

BSN Sports

RIGORER

NAILEKESI

Arc'teryx

SALOMON

TSG

EVS Sports

Columbia Sportswear Company

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-sports-protection-gear-forecast-2022-2028-374

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Protection Gear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sports Protection Gear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sports Protection Gear Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sports Protection Gear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sports Protection Gear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sports Protection Gear Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Protection Gear Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sports Protection Gear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sports Protection Gear Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sports Protection Gear Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sports Protection Gear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Protection Gear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Protection Gear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Protection Gear Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Protection Gear Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Protection Gear Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-sports-protection-gear-forecast-2022-2028-374

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Sports Protection Gear Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Sports Protection Gear Market Research Report 2021

