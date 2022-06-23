Sports Protection Gear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Protective gear is a wearable device that protects you from injury during exercise. Generally, it can be divided into head, shoulder protector, hand guard, elbow guard, wrist guard, waist protector, leg protector, knee protector, shin guard, ankle guard, combined sports protector and other sports protectors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Protection Gear in global, including the following market information:
Global Sports Protection Gear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sports Protection Gear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sports Protection Gear companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sports Protection Gear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Helmets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sports Protection Gear include Under Armour, NIKE, Adidas, Decathlon, RUNNER CAMP, LP, Schuberth, Lorna Jane and Arai Helmet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sports Protection Gear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sports Protection Gear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sports Protection Gear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Helmets
Body Protection Gear
Hand Protection Gear
Foot Protection Gear
Global Sports Protection Gear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sports Protection Gear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Skiing Sports
Skating Sports
Cycling Sports
Soccer Sports
Rock Climbing
Diving
Tennis
Air Sports
Global Sports Protection Gear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sports Protection Gear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sports Protection Gear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sports Protection Gear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sports Protection Gear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sports Protection Gear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Under Armour
NIKE
Adidas
Decathlon
RUNNER CAMP
LP
Schuberth
Lorna Jane
Arai Helmet
SHOEI
Particle Fever
Tory Sport
Bell Helmets
6D Helmets
Free People Movement
Oysho
Merrell
Helly Hansen
The North Face
LI-NING
Athleta
BSN Sports
RIGORER
NAILEKESI
Arc'teryx
SALOMON
TSG
EVS Sports
Columbia Sportswear Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sports Protection Gear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sports Protection Gear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sports Protection Gear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sports Protection Gear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sports Protection Gear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sports Protection Gear Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sports Protection Gear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sports Protection Gear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sports Protection Gear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sports Protection Gear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sports Protection Gear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Protection Gear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Protection Gear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Protection Gear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Protection Gear Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Protection Gear Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
