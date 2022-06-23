Household Deodorant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Deodorant in global, including the following market information:
Global Household Deodorant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Household Deodorant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Household Deodorant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Household Deodorant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Deodorant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Household Deodorant include Schmidt's, EO Products, North Coast, Erbaviva, Green People, Lavanila Laboratories, Primal Pit Paste, Bubble and Bee and Sensible Organics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Household Deodorant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Household Deodorant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Deodorant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Deodorant
Organic Deodorant
Global Household Deodorant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Deodorant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Store
Others
Global Household Deodorant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Deodorant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Household Deodorant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Household Deodorant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Household Deodorant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Household Deodorant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schmidt's
EO Products
North Coast
Erbaviva
Green People
Lavanila Laboratories
Primal Pit Paste
Bubble and Bee
Sensible Organics
Dr Organic
PiperWai
Green Tidings
Laverana
The Natural Deodorant Co
Stinkbug Naturals
Meow Meow Tweet
Neal's Yard
Zionhealth
Vi-Tae
Truly's Natural Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Household Deodorant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Household Deodorant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Household Deodorant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Household Deodorant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Household Deodorant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Household Deodorant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Household Deodorant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Household Deodorant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Household Deodorant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Household Deodorant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Household Deodorant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Household Deodorant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Household Deodorant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household Deodorant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Household Deodorant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household Deodorant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Household Deo
