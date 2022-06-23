Male Beauty Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Male Beauty Products in Global, including the following market information:
Global Male Beauty Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Male Beauty Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Skin Care Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Male Beauty Products include Gillette, Shiseido, Mary Kay, Unilever, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, L'occitane International S.A, Coty Inc, L'oreal Group and Johnson & Johnson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Male Beauty Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Male Beauty Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Male Beauty Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Skin Care Products
Hair Care Products
Other Products
Global Male Beauty Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Male Beauty Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Beauty Salon
Others
Global Male Beauty Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Male Beauty Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Male Beauty Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Male Beauty Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gillette
Shiseido
Mary Kay
Unilever
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc
L'occitane International S.A
Coty Inc
L'oreal Group
Johnson & Johnson
Kao Corporation
Revlon
Avon
Procter and Gamble
Colgate
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc
Panasonic
Mentholatum
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Male Beauty Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Male Beauty Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Male Beauty Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Male Beauty Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Male Beauty Products Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Male Beauty Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Male Beauty Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Male Beauty Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Male Beauty Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Male Beauty Products Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Male Beauty Products Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Male Beauty Products Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Male Beauty Products Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
