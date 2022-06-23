Concentrated Laundry Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concentrated Laundry Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Concentrated Laundry Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Concentrated Laundry Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Phosphorus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concentrated Laundry Powder include P&G, Unilever, Church & Dwight, Henkel, Clorox, ReckittBenckiser, Kao, Scjohnson and Lion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Concentrated Laundry Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Phosphorus

Phosphorus

Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concentrated Laundry Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concentrated Laundry Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Concentrated Laundry Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Concentrated Laundry Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

P&G

Unilever

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Clorox

ReckittBenckiser

Kao

Scjohnson

Lion

Colgate

Amway

Whealthfields Group

LIBY Group

Nice Group

Blue Moon

Shanghai White Cat Group

Pangkam

Nafine

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited

Lonkey

Reward Group

Baoding Qilijia Daily Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concentrated Laundry Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concentrated Laundry Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concentrated Laundry Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concentrated Laundry Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concentrated Laundry Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concentrated Laundry Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concentrated Laundry Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

