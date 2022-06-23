Bathroom Faucets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bathroom Faucets in global, including the following market information:
Global Bathroom Faucets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bathroom Faucets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bathroom Faucets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bathroom Faucets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-handle Faucet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bathroom Faucets include Kohler, American Standard, Pfister, Delta Faucet, Grohe, Jacuzzi, Elkay, Roca and Briggs Plumbing and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bathroom Faucets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bathroom Faucets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bathroom Faucets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-handle Faucet
Double-handle Faucet
Global Bathroom Faucets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bathroom Faucets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Use
Home Use
Global Bathroom Faucets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bathroom Faucets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bathroom Faucets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bathroom Faucets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bathroom Faucets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bathroom Faucets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kohler
American Standard
Pfister
Delta Faucet
Grohe
Jacuzzi
Elkay
Roca
Briggs Plumbing
Toto
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bathroom Faucets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bathroom Faucets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bathroom Faucets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bathroom Faucets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bathroom Faucets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bathroom Faucets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bathroom Faucets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bathroom Faucets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bathroom Faucets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bathroom Faucets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bathroom Faucets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bathroom Faucets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bathroom Faucets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bathroom Faucets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bathroom Faucets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bathroom Faucets Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bathroom Faucets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Touchless Bathroom Sink Faucets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Touchless Bathroom Faucets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Kitchen and Bathroom Faucets Market Research Report 2022
Kitchen and Bathroom Faucets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028