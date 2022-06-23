Bathroom Faucets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bathroom Faucets in global, including the following market information:

Global Bathroom Faucets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bathroom Faucets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bathroom Faucets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bathroom Faucets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-handle Faucet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bathroom Faucets include Kohler, American Standard, Pfister, Delta Faucet, Grohe, Jacuzzi, Elkay, Roca and Briggs Plumbing and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bathroom Faucets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bathroom Faucets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bathroom Faucets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-handle Faucet

Double-handle Faucet

Global Bathroom Faucets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bathroom Faucets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Use

Home Use

Global Bathroom Faucets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bathroom Faucets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bathroom Faucets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bathroom Faucets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bathroom Faucets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bathroom Faucets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kohler

American Standard

Pfister

Delta Faucet

Grohe

Jacuzzi

Elkay

Roca

Briggs Plumbing

Toto

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bathroom Faucets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bathroom Faucets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bathroom Faucets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bathroom Faucets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bathroom Faucets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bathroom Faucets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bathroom Faucets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bathroom Faucets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bathroom Faucets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bathroom Faucets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bathroom Faucets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bathroom Faucets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bathroom Faucets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bathroom Faucets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bathroom Faucets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bathroom Faucets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bathroom Faucets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

