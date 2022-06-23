Newborn Baby Care Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Newborn Baby Care Products in Global, including the following market information:
Global Newborn Baby Care Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Newborn Baby Care Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diapers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Newborn Baby Care Products include Cardinal Health, Kimberly Clark, Unicharm, SCA, Pampers, First Quality, Ontex, Hengan and Daio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Newborn Baby Care Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Newborn Baby Care Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Newborn Baby Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diapers
Skin Care of Newborn
Bathing Products
Other
Global Newborn Baby Care Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Newborn Baby Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
0-6 Months
6-12 Months
12-24 Months
Global Newborn Baby Care Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Newborn Baby Care Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Newborn Baby Care Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Newborn Baby Care Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cardinal Health
Kimberly Clark
Unicharm
SCA
Pampers
First Quality
Ontex
Hengan
Daio
Domtar
Chiaus
P&G
Estee Lauder
Shiseido
Unilever
Johnson & Johnson
Pigeon
Artsana
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Newborn Baby Care Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Newborn Baby Care Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Newborn Baby Care Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Newborn Baby Care Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Newborn Baby Care Products Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Newborn Baby Care Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Newborn Baby Care Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Newborn Baby Care Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Newborn Baby Care Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Newborn Baby Care Products Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Newborn Baby Care Products Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Newborn Baby Care Products Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Newborn Baby Care Products Companies
