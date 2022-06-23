Hockey Equipment and Gear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hockey Equipment and Gear in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hockey Equipment and Gear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rubber Ball Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hockey Equipment and Gear include Warrior Sports, Shenzhen Achieve Sportswear, Bauer Hockey, Adidas, Sher-Wood, Grays International, Gryphon Hockey, CanAm Underwater Hockey Gear and Easton Hockey, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hockey Equipment and Gear companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rubber Ball
Hockey Stick
Gloves
Helmet
Arm Pads
Shoulder Pads
Hockey Shoes
Ankle Braces
Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Amateur
Professional
Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hockey Equipment and Gear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hockey Equipment and Gear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Warrior Sports
Shenzhen Achieve Sportswear
Bauer Hockey
Adidas
Sher-Wood
Grays International
Gryphon Hockey
CanAm Underwater Hockey Gear
Easton Hockey
Franklin Sports
ATLAS Hockey
Dita International
Dorsal Gear
Guerilla Hockey
Kookaburra
MALIK
Mazon Hockey
Tour Hockey
Princess Sportsgear & Traveller
Ritual Hockey
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hockey Equipment and Gear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hockey Equipment and Gear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hockey Equipment and Gear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hockey Equipment and Gear Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hockey Equipment and Gear Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hockey Equipment and Gear Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hockey Equipment and Gear Companies
4 Market Si
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Field Hockey Gear and Equipment Market Size, Share Outlook 2022
Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027
Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027
Global Hockey Equipment and Gear Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027