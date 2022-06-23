Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Washable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes include Detectamet, SaniProfessional, Bimedica, Clinicept Healthcare, EcoTech?Europe?Limited, Marken Chemicals, DURRDENTAL SE, Perfection Plus and Topdental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Washable

Disposable

Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Equipment Cleaning

Home Cleaning

Industrial Cleaning

Other

Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Detectamet

SaniProfessional

Bimedica

Clinicept Healthcare

EcoTech?Europe?Limited

Marken Chemicals

DURRDENTAL SE

Perfection Plus

Topdental

The Clorox Company

Schulke?Mayr UK Ltd

Freshening Holdings

B. Braun Melsungen AG

HasoLtd

Artemis Bio Solutions

