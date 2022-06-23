Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Washable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes include Detectamet, SaniProfessional, Bimedica, Clinicept Healthcare, EcoTech?Europe?Limited, Marken Chemicals, DURRDENTAL SE, Perfection Plus and Topdental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Washable
Disposable
Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Equipment Cleaning
Home Cleaning
Industrial Cleaning
Other
Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Detectamet
SaniProfessional
Bimedica
Clinicept Healthcare
EcoTech?Europe?Limited
Marken Chemicals
DURRDENTAL SE
Perfection Plus
Topdental
The Clorox Company
Schulke?Mayr UK Ltd
Freshening Holdings
B. Braun Melsungen AG
HasoLtd
Artemis Bio Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes Compani
