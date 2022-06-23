Disposable Trash Bags Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Trash Bags in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Trash Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Trash Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Trash Bags companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Trash Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene (PE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Trash Bags include The Clorox Company, Reynolds Consumer Products, Poly-America, Berry Global Inc, International Plastics, Cosmoplast Industrial Company, Novolex, Novplasta and Dagoplast, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Trash Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Trash Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Trash Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene (PE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Global Disposable Trash Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Trash Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Global Disposable Trash Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Trash Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Trash Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Trash Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Trash Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Trash Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Clorox Company

Reynolds Consumer Products

Poly-America

Berry Global Inc

International Plastics

Cosmoplast Industrial Company

Novolex

Novplasta

Dagoplast

MirPack

Luban Pack

Clorox Australia

Inteplast Group

Primax

Achaika Plastics S.A

