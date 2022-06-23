Inflatable Air Mattress Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inflatable Air Mattress in global, including the following market information:
Global Inflatable Air Mattress Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inflatable Air Mattress Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Inflatable Air Mattress companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inflatable Air Mattress market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dynamic Inflatable Mattress Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inflatable Air Mattress include Toread, JackWolfskin, Kailas, MOBI GARDEN, Camel, Big Agnes, Therm-a-Rest, Fox Outfitters and Coleman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inflatable Air Mattress manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inflatable Air Mattress Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inflatable Air Mattress Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dynamic Inflatable Mattress
Static Inflatable Mattress
Global Inflatable Air Mattress Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inflatable Air Mattress Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Medical Use
Outdoor Camping
Others
Global Inflatable Air Mattress Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inflatable Air Mattress Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inflatable Air Mattress revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inflatable Air Mattress revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inflatable Air Mattress sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Inflatable Air Mattress sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toread
JackWolfskin
Kailas
MOBI GARDEN
Camel
Big Agnes
Therm-a-Rest
Fox Outfitters
Coleman
Klymit
ALPS
Lightspeed
GEERTOP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inflatable Air Mattress Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inflatable Air Mattress Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inflatable Air Mattress Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inflatable Air Mattress Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inflatable Air Mattress Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inflatable Air Mattress Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inflatable Air Mattress Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inflatable Air Mattress Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inflatable Air Mattress Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inflatable Air Mattress Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inflatable Air Mattress Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inflatable Air Mattress Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inflatable Air Mattress Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inflatable Air Mattress Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inflatable Air Mattress Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inflatable Air Mattress Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Inflatable Mattress Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Inflatable Mattress Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Inflatable Mattress Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global and United States Inflatable Air Mattress Market Size, Forecast to 2027