Indoor Carpet Tiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Indoor Carpet Tiles in global, including the following market information:
Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Indoor Carpet Tiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Indoor Carpet Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Indoor Carpet Tiles include Burmatex, Interface, PSF Industries, Perfect Polymers, Tarkett, Bolon, Specialized Fitness Resources, Nora Systems and Shaw Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Indoor Carpet Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wool
Nylon
Cut Pile
Loop Pile
Other
Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Commercial
Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Indoor Carpet Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Indoor Carpet Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Indoor Carpet Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Indoor Carpet Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Burmatex
Interface
PSF Industries
Perfect Polymers
Tarkett
Bolon
Specialized Fitness Resources
Nora Systems
Shaw Industries
R-Tek Manufacturing
No Skidding
Gerflor Group
Humane Manufacturing
Fab Floorings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Indoor Carpet Tiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Indoor Carpet Tiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Indoor Carpet Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indoor Carpet Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Indoor Carpet Tiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Carpet Tiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indoor Carpet Tiles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Carpet Tiles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Indoor Carpet
