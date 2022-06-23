Smart Body Scales Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Body Scales in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Body Scales Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Body Scales Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smart Body Scales companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Body Scales market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Platform Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Body Scales include Fitbit, Withings, Blipcare, Pyle, Tanita, Taylor, iHealth Labs, Qardio and Garmin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Body Scales manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Body Scales Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Body Scales Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Platform
Stainless Steel Platform
Others
Global Smart Body Scales Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Body Scales Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Gym
Health Facilities
Others
Global Smart Body Scales Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Body Scales Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Body Scales revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Body Scales revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Body Scales sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smart Body Scales sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fitbit
Withings
Blipcare
Pyle
Tanita
Taylor
iHealth Labs
Qardio
Garmin
PICOOC
Moikit
Yolanda
Xiaomi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Body Scales Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Body Scales Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Body Scales Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Body Scales Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Body Scales Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Body Scales Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Body Scales Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Body Scales Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Body Scales Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Body Scales Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Body Scales Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Body Scales Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Body Scales Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Body Scales Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Body Scales Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Body Scales Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart Body Scales Market Size Markets, 2021 &
