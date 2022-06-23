Smart Body Scales Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Body Scales in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Body Scales Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Body Scales Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Body Scales companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Body Scales market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Platform Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Body Scales include Fitbit, Withings, Blipcare, Pyle, Tanita, Taylor, iHealth Labs, Qardio and Garmin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Body Scales manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Body Scales Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Body Scales Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Platform

Stainless Steel Platform

Others

Global Smart Body Scales Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Body Scales Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Gym

Health Facilities

Others

Global Smart Body Scales Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Body Scales Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Body Scales revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Body Scales revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Body Scales sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Body Scales sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fitbit

Withings

Blipcare

Pyle

Tanita

Taylor

iHealth Labs

Qardio

Garmin

PICOOC

Moikit

Yolanda

Xiaomi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Body Scales Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Body Scales Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Body Scales Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Body Scales Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Body Scales Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Body Scales Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Body Scales Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Body Scales Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Body Scales Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Body Scales Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Body Scales Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Body Scales Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Body Scales Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Body Scales Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Body Scales Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Body Scales Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart Body Scales Market Size Markets, 2021 &

