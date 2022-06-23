Light Electric Wheelchairs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Electric Wheelchairs in global, including the following market information:
Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Light Electric Wheelchairs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Light Electric Wheelchairs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Light Electric Wheelchairs include Golden Technologies, Invacare, Hoveround, Heartway, EZ Lite Cruiser, Pride Mobility, Merits Health Products, Roma Medical and Franklin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Light Electric Wheelchairs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
Back Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
Standing Electric Wheelchair
Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Light Electric Wheelchairs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Light Electric Wheelchairs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Light Electric Wheelchairs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Light Electric Wheelchairs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Golden Technologies
Invacare
Hoveround
Heartway
EZ Lite Cruiser
Pride Mobility
Merits Health Products
Roma Medical
Franklin
Med-Lift
Jackson Furniture
Zinger
Karman Healthcare
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Light Electric Wheelchairs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Light Electric Wheelchairs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Light Electric Wheelchairs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Electric Wheelchairs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Light Electric Wheelchairs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Electric Wheelchairs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Light Electric Wheelchairs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Ele
