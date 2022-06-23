Wireless Room Thermostats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless Room Thermostats in global, including the following market information:
Global Wireless Room Thermostats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wireless Room Thermostats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wireless Room Thermostats companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wireless Room Thermostats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Millivolt Thermostats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wireless Room Thermostats include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell, Siemens, Danfoss, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Viconics and Carrier Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wireless Room Thermostats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wireless Room Thermostats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Room Thermostats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Millivolt Thermostats
24 Volt Thermostats
Global Wireless Room Thermostats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Room Thermostats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Wireless Room Thermostats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Room Thermostats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wireless Room Thermostats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wireless Room Thermostats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wireless Room Thermostats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wireless Room Thermostats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Emerson Electric
Honeywell
Siemens
Danfoss
Johnson Controls
Schneider Electric
Viconics
Carrier Corporation
VENSTAR
Venstar
Trane
KMC
Saswell
ASIC
Hailin
Shenzhen Yikecheng I&E
TELIN
Nest Labs
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wireless Room Thermostats Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wireless Room Thermostats Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wireless Room Thermostats Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wireless Room Thermostats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wireless Room Thermostats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wireless Room Thermostats Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wireless Room Thermostats Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wireless Room Thermostats Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wireless Room Thermostats Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wireless Room Thermostats Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wireless Room Thermostats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wireless Room Thermostats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wireless Room Thermostats Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless Room Thermostats Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wireless Room Thermostats Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless Room Thermostat
