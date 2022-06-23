Conductive Textiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Conductive textiles are fabrics that can conduct electricity. These textiles are used in various industrial applications, mainly to control static and provide shield electromagnetic interference. Conductive textiles can be manufactured inserting conductive additives or yarns, or by using different conductive coatings. The global conductive textiles market has been segmented on the basis of fabric type, type, end user, and region.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conductive Textiles in global, including the following market information:

Global Conductive Textiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Conductive Textiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Conductive Textiles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Conductive Textiles market was valued at 1293 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2283.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Woven Textile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Conductive Textiles include Parker Chomerics, Toray Industries Inc., Laird PLC, Seiren Co. Ltd., Bekaert, Hitek Electronic Materials Ltd., Emei Group, Sheildex Trading and AiQ Smart Clothing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Conductive Textiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Conductive Textiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Conductive Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Woven Textile

Non-Woven Textile

Knitted Textile

Global Conductive Textiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Conductive Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Conductive Textiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Conductive Textiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Conductive Textiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Conductive Textiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Conductive Textiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Conductive Textiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Parker Chomerics

Toray Industries Inc.

Laird PLC

Seiren Co. Ltd.

Bekaert

Hitek Electronic Materials Ltd.

Emei Group

Sheildex Trading

AiQ Smart Clothing

Holland Shielding System

MarKTek Inc.

Coatex Industries

Swift Textile Metalizing LLC

Jarden Applied Materials

HFC Shielding

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Conductive Textiles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Conductive Textiles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Conductive Textiles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Conductive Textiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Conductive Textiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Conductive Textiles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Conductive Textiles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Conductive Textiles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Conductive Textiles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Conductive Textiles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Conductive Textiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Textiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Textiles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Textiles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Textiles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Textiles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Conductive Te

