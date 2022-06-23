Confectionery Ingredients Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Confectionery Ingredients in global, including the following market information:

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Confectionery Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)

The global Confectionery Ingredients market was valued at 57570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 72580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chocolate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Confectionery Ingredients include Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Olam International Ltd., Barry Callebaut, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM, Kerry Group PLC, Arla Foods and Tate & Lyle PLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Confectionery Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chocolate

Sugar Confectionery

Gum

Others (Fillings, Coatings, Caramel, Aerated Confectionery, Spreads, And Cereal Bars)

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chocolate

Sugar Confectionery

Gum

Others

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Confectionery Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Confectionery Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Confectionery Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Confectionery Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Olam International Ltd.

Barry Callebaut

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Koninklijke DSM

Kerry Group PLC

Arla Foods

Tate & Lyle PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Aarhuskarlshamn (AAK)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Confectionery Ingredients Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Confectionery Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Confectionery Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Confectionery Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Confectionery Ingredients Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Confectionery Ingredients Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Confectionery Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Confectionery Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Confectionery Ingredients Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Confectionery Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Confectionery Ingredients Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Confectionery Ingredient

