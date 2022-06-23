Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Genetically modified corn is a genetically modified crop. Specific maize strains have been genetically engineered to express agriculturally-desirable traits, including resistance to pests and to herbicides. Maize strains with both traits are now in use in multiple countries. GM maize has also caused controversy with respect to possible health effects, impact on other insects and impact on other plants via gene flow.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed in global, including the following market information:

Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-genetically-modified-organism-corn-seed-forecast-2022-2028-515

Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed companies in 2021 (%)

The global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silage Corn Seed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed include Corteva (Dowdupont), Monsanto, Syngenta, KWS, Limagrain, Bayer, Denghai, China National Seed Group and Advanta. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-genetically-modified-organism-corn-seed-forecast-2022-2028-515

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Genetically Mo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-genetically-modified-organism-corn-seed-forecast-2022-2028-515

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Sales Market Report 2021

Global Genetically Modified Organism Corn Seed Market Research Report 2021

