Core Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Core Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Core Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Core Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Core Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Core Materials market was valued at 1259.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1744.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Core Materials include Diab Group (Ratos), Evonik Industries AG, Gurit Holding AG, 3A Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Armacell International S.A., Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd, The Gill Corporation and Euro-Composites S.A. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Core Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Core Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Foam
Honeycomb
Balsa
Global Core Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Wind Energy
Marine
Transportation
Construction
Others
Global Core Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Core Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Core Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Core Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Core Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Diab Group (Ratos)
Evonik Industries AG
Gurit Holding AG
3A Composites
Hexcel Corporation
Armacell International S.A.
Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd
The Gill Corporation
Euro-Composites S.A.
Plascore Incorporated
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Core Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Core Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Core Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Core Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Core Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Core Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Core Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Core Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Core Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Core Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Core Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Core Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Core Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Core Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Core Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Core Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Core Materials Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Foam
4.1.3 Honeycomb
