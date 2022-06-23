Flying Suits Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This kind of suit is specially designed for free flight sports like hang gliding, paragliding and skydiving.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flying Suits in global, including the following market information:
Global Flying Suits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flying Suits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Flying Suits companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flying Suits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Female Flying Suit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flying Suits include Flanders Paramotor, Gibson & Barnes, GRADIENT, HAWKRACING INTERNATIONAL, Intrudair Skydive & Base Gear, Jedi Air Wear, Mac Para, OZEE LEISURE and Bertrand Adrenaline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flying Suits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flying Suits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flying Suits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Female Flying Suit
Male Flying Suit
Global Flying Suits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flying Suits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paragliding
Skydiving
Others
Global Flying Suits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flying Suits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flying Suits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flying Suits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flying Suits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Flying Suits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Flanders Paramotor
Gibson & Barnes
GRADIENT
HAWKRACING INTERNATIONAL
Intrudair Skydive & Base Gear
Jedi Air Wear
Mac Para
OZEE LEISURE
Bertrand Adrenaline
Birdman
Boogie Man
Dudek
Phoenix Fly
Squirrel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flying Suits Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flying Suits Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flying Suits Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flying Suits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flying Suits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flying Suits Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flying Suits Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flying Suits Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flying Suits Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flying Suits Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flying Suits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flying Suits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flying Suits Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flying Suits Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flying Suits Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flying Suits Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flying Suits Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Female Flying Suit
4.1.3 Male Flying Suit
4.2 By T
