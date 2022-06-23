Edible Insects for Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Insects for Feed in global, including the following market information:

Global Edible Insects for Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Edible Insects for Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Edible Insects for Feed companies in 2021 (%)

The global Edible Insects for Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fly Larvae Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Edible Insects for Feed include AgriProtein, Ynsect, Enterra Feed, Entofood, Entomo Farms, InnovaFeed, Enviroflight, Hexafly and HiProMine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Edible Insects for Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Edible Insects for Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Edible Insects for Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fly Larvae

Meal Worms

Others

Global Edible Insects for Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Edible Insects for Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aquaculture

Pet Food

Animal Feed

Global Edible Insects for Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Edible Insects for Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Edible Insects for Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Edible Insects for Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Edible Insects for Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Edible Insects for Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AgriProtein

Ynsect

Enterra Feed

Entofood

Entomo Farms

InnovaFeed

Enviroflight

Hexafly

HiProMine

Proti-Farm

MealFood Europe

Protix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Edible Insects for Feed Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Edible Insects for Feed Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Edible Insects for Feed Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Edible Insects for Feed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Edible Insects for Feed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Edible Insects for Feed Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Edible Insects for Feed Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Edible Insects for Feed Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Edible Insects for Feed Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Edible Insects for Feed Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Edible Insects for Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edible Insects for Feed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Edible Insects for Feed Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Insects for Feed Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edible Insects for Feed Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Insects for Feed Companies

4 Sights by Product

