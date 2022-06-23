Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pleasure boat gelcoat is a material used to provide a high-quality finish on the visible surface of a fibre-reinforced composite of boats.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pleasure Boat Gelcoat in global, including the following market information:
Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pleasure Boat Gelcoat companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Gelcoat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pleasure Boat Gelcoat include Büfa, Orange Marine, RESOLTECH, Scott Bader, Sea Hawk and Sicomin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pleasure Boat Gelcoat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester Gelcoat
Epoxy Gelcoat
Vinylester Gelcoat
Others
Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Motorboats
Sailboats
Others
Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pleasure Boat Gelcoat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pleasure Boat Gelcoat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pleasure Boat Gelcoat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Pleasure Boat Gelcoat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Büfa
Orange Marine
RESOLTECH
Scott Bader
Sea Hawk
Sicomin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pleasure Boat Gelcoat Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
