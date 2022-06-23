Acoustic Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Acoustic flooring is a type of flooring system that provides sound insulation between floors in buildings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acoustic Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Acoustic Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acoustic Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Acoustic Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acoustic Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cork Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acoustic Flooring include Super Felt, QuietWalk Plus, Floor Muffler, Dynamat, Fatmat, ROCKBOARD and RugPadUSA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acoustic Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acoustic Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Acoustic Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cork Flooring
Vinyl Flooring
Rubber Flooring
Foam Flooring
Others
Global Acoustic Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Acoustic Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Office
Hospitals
Schools
Others
Global Acoustic Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Acoustic Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acoustic Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acoustic Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acoustic Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Acoustic Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Super Felt
QuietWalk Plus
Floor Muffler
Dynamat
Fatmat
ROCKBOARD
RugPadUSA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acoustic Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acoustic Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acoustic Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acoustic Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acoustic Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acoustic Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acoustic Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acoustic Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acoustic Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acoustic Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acoustic Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acoustic Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acoustic Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acoustic Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Acoustic Flooring Market Size Markets, 2021 &
