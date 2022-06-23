Commercial Solar Storage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Commercial Solar Storage provides a lot of advantages for businesses to have an alternative form of energy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Solar Storage in Global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Solar Storage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Solar Storage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Solar Storage include ABB Group, Tesla, LG Chem, Sonnen, Aquion Energy, Samsung SDI, GE Power, AEG Power Solutions and E-Solar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Solar Storage companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Solar Storage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Solar Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Small Systems
Large Systems
Global Commercial Solar Storage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Solar Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Grid-tie
Backup
Self-Consumption
Off-grid
Global Commercial Solar Storage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Commercial Solar Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Solar Storage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Solar Storage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB Group
Tesla
LG Chem
Sonnen
Aquion Energy
Samsung SDI
GE Power
AEG Power Solutions
E-Solar
Saft
ACCIONA
Evergreen Solar Power
Alpha Technologies
SunPower
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Solar Storage Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Solar Storage Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Solar Storage Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Solar Storage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Solar Storage Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Solar Storage Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Solar Storage Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Solar Storage Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Solar Storage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Commercial Solar Storage Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Solar Storage Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Solar Storage Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Solar Storage Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
