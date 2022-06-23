Textile Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Textile Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Textile Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Textile Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Textile Films market was valued at 4087.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5214.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Textile Films include RKW Group, Covestro, Berry Global, Mitsui Hygiene, Arkema, SWM International and Toray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Textile Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Textile Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Textile Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE

PP

PU

Others

Global Textile Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Textile Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hygiene

Medical

Sportswear

Protective Apparel

Global Textile Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Textile Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Textile Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Textile Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Textile Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Textile Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RKW Group

Covestro

Berry Global

Mitsui Hygiene

Arkema

SWM International

Toray

