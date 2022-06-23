Textile Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Textile Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Textile Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Textile Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Textile Films market was valued at 4087.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5214.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Textile Films include RKW Group, Covestro, Berry Global, Mitsui Hygiene, Arkema, SWM International and Toray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Textile Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Textile Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Textile Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PE
PP
PU
Others
Global Textile Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Textile Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hygiene
Medical
Sportswear
Protective Apparel
Global Textile Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Textile Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Textile Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Textile Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Textile Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Textile Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
RKW Group
Covestro
Berry Global
Mitsui Hygiene
Arkema
SWM International
Toray
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Textile Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Textile Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Textile Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Textile Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Textile Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Textile Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Textile Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Textile Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Textile Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Textile Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Textile Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Textile Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Textile Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Textile Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Textile Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PE
4.1.3 PP
4.1.4 PU
