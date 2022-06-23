Square Metal Tube Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Square tubes are formed from coils and then ran through a series of dies. They are welded from the inside to form their shape. Square tubes are generally used for maintenance and structural purposes. Square Tube is commonly available in Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Hot Rolled Steel and Cold Rolled Steel.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Square Metal Tube in global, including the following market information:

Global Square Metal Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Square Metal Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Square Metal Tube companies in 2021 (%)

The global Square Metal Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Square Tube Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Square Metal Tube include ArcelorMittal, NSSMC, POSCO, Baosteel, Tata Steel, EVRAZ, Gerdau, Hebei Iron and Steel and JFE Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Square Metal Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Square Metal Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Square Metal Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Square Tube

Steel Square Tube

Others

Global Square Metal Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Square Metal Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Infrastructure and Construction

Automotive

Engineering

Others

Global Square Metal Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Square Metal Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Square Metal Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Square Metal Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Square Metal Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Square Metal Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArcelorMittal

NSSMC

POSCO

Baosteel

Tata Steel

EVRAZ

Gerdau

Hebei Iron and Steel

JFE Steel

Nucor

SSAB

JMT Steel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Square Metal Tube Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Square Metal Tube Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Square Metal Tube Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Square Metal Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Square Metal Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Square Metal Tube Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Square Metal Tube Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Square Metal Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Square Metal Tube Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Square Metal Tube Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Square Metal Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Square Metal Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Square Metal Tube Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Square Metal Tube Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Square Metal Tube Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Square Metal Tube Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Square Metal Tube Market Size Markets, 2021 &

