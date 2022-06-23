Fish Feeds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fish Feeds in global, including the following market information:
Global Fish Feeds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fish Feeds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Fish Feeds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fish Feeds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Goldfish Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fish Feeds include Tetra, UPEC, Canadian Aquatic Feed, Coppens International BV, Ocean Star International (OSI), Hikari, JBL, Sera and Ocean Nutrition, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fish Feeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fish Feeds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fish Feeds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Goldfish
Koi
Tropical Fish
Others
Global Fish Feeds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fish Feeds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Live food
Processed food
Global Fish Feeds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fish Feeds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fish Feeds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fish Feeds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fish Feeds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Fish Feeds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tetra
UPEC
Canadian Aquatic Feed
Coppens International BV
Ocean Star International (OSI)
Hikari
JBL
Sera
Ocean Nutrition
Marubeni Nisshin Feed
Aquaone
Dongpinghu Feed
Inch-Gold Fish
Sanyou Chuangmei
Beijing New Rainbow Feed Industries
Cargill
SunSun
Aqueon
Kaytee
Porpoise Aquarium
Haifeng Feeds
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fish Feeds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fish Feeds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fish Feeds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fish Feeds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fish Feeds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fish Feeds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fish Feeds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fish Feeds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fish Feeds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fish Feeds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fish Feeds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fish Feeds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fish Feeds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fish Feeds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fish Feeds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fish Feeds Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fish Feeds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Goldfish
4.1.3 Koi
4.1.4 Tropical Fish
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type –
