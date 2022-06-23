Agricultural LED Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural LED in global, including the following market information:

Global Agricultural LED Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agricultural LED Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Agricultural LED companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agricultural LED market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0-30w LED Grow Lights Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural LED include Philips, Osram, General Electric, Easy Agricultural, Illumitex, Fionia Lighting, Lumigrow, Kind LED Grow Lights and California LightWorks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Agricultural LED manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural LED Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agricultural LED Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0-30w LED Grow Lights

30-100w LED Grow Lights

Above 100w LED Grow Lights

Global Agricultural LED Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agricultural LED Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Farming

Animal Husbandry

Fisheries

Others

Global Agricultural LED Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agricultural LED Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agricultural LED revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agricultural LED revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agricultural LED sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Agricultural LED sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips

Osram

General Electric

Easy Agricultural

Illumitex

Fionia Lighting

Lumigrow

Kind LED Grow Lights

California LightWorks

Spectrum King Grow Lights

Valoya

Weshine

Apollo Horticulture

Kessil

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

LEDHYDROPONICS

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Zhicheng

Noribachi

Greengage Lighting Ltd

Beba-Lighting UK Limited

ONCE?Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agricultural LED Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agricultural LED Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agricultural LED Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agricultural LED Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agricultural LED Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agricultural LED Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agricultural LED Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agricultural LED Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agricultural LED Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agricultural LED Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agricultural LED Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural LED Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural LED Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural LED Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural LED Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural LED Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Agricultural LED Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

