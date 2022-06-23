Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Complex transition metal oxides and phosphates are currently the main cathode active materials used in Li-ion battery cells.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ton)
Global top five Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials market was valued at 8628.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13150 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials include Umicore, Nichia, Toda Kogyo, Reshine, L&F, ShanShanTech, Sumitomo, Targray and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA)
Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Power Battery
Others
Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ton)
Key companies Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Umicore
Nichia
Toda Kogyo
Reshine
L&F
ShanShanTech
Sumitomo
Targray
BASF
Mitsubishi
LG Chem
NEI Corporation
American Elements
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials Pl
