Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings include Akzo Nobel N.V., DOW Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Sika AG, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., RPM International Inc., Sherwin Williams and Wacker Chemie AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy Resin

Silicone Resin

Polyurethane

Others

Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial Building

Others

Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

DOW Chemical Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sika AG

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

Sherwin Williams

Wacker Chemie AG

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Tikkurila OYJ

National Coatings Corporation

Gardner-Gibson, Inc.

Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc.

Asian Paints Limited

GAF

SK Kaken Co., Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Players in Global Market

