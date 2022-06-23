Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings include Akzo Nobel N.V., DOW Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Sika AG, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., RPM International Inc., Sherwin Williams and Wacker Chemie AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy Resin
Silicone Resin
Polyurethane
Others
Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial Building
Others
Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Organic Roof Waterproofing Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
DOW Chemical Company
PPG Industries, Inc.
Sika AG
BASF SE
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
RPM International Inc.
Sherwin Williams
Wacker Chemie AG
Hempel A/S
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
Tikkurila OYJ
National Coatings Corporation
Gardner-Gibson, Inc.
Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc.
Asian Paints Limited
GAF
SK Kaken Co., Ltd.
The Lubrizol Corporation
