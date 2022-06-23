Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Al2O3 ?15.6% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate include Chemtrade, General Chemical, GEO, Nippon Light Metal, C&S Chemical, USALCO, Feralco, Drury and Solvay, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Al2O3 ?15.6%

Al2O3 ?15.8%

Al2O3 ?16.0%

Al2O3 ?17.0%

Others

Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pulp and Paper

Water Treatment

Others

Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemtrade

General Chemical

GEO

Nippon Light Metal

C&S Chemical

USALCO

Feralco

Drury

Solvay

Affinity Chemical

Kemira

Nankai

IAI

Sanfeng Group

Guangzheng Aluminum

Chengwei Chemical Technology

Zibo Dingqi Chemical

Hefengxiang Chemical

Yunhe Aluminum Sulfate

Xinfumeng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

