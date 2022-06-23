Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Al2O3 ?15.6% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate include Chemtrade, General Chemical, GEO, Nippon Light Metal, C&S Chemical, USALCO, Feralco, Drury and Solvay, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Al2O3 ?15.6%
Al2O3 ?15.8%
Al2O3 ?16.0%
Al2O3 ?17.0%
Others
Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pulp and Paper
Water Treatment
Others
Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chemtrade
General Chemical
GEO
Nippon Light Metal
C&S Chemical
USALCO
Feralco
Drury
Solvay
Affinity Chemical
Kemira
Nankai
IAI
Sanfeng Group
Guangzheng Aluminum
Chengwei Chemical Technology
Zibo Dingqi Chemical
Hefengxiang Chemical
Yunhe Aluminum Sulfate
Xinfumeng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Grade Aluminium Sulfate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
