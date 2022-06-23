Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

According to the source of the feed mycotoxin binder and modifier market, inorganic sources have a larger market share in 2018. Feed mycotoxins binders come mainly from inorganic sources such as aluminum, sodium, potassium and calcium silicates. In the feed industry, clay products include bentonite, zeolite, montmorillonite, and HSCAS (sodium calcium aluminosilicate hydrate), activated carbon, and synthetic polymers for binding aflatoxins. These products have many advantages over organic modifiers, such as lower prices and ease of storage and handling, which has led to an increased preference for these products over organic mycotoxins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers in global, including the following market information:

Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Feed Mycotoxin Binders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers include BASF, ADM, Cargill, Perstorp, Kemin and Bayer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Feed Mycotoxin Binders

Feed Mycotoxin Modifiers

Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic Animal

Others

Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

ADM

Cargill

Perstorp

Kemin

Bayer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Inorga

