Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
According to the source of the feed mycotoxin binder and modifier market, inorganic sources have a larger market share in 2018. Feed mycotoxins binders come mainly from inorganic sources such as aluminum, sodium, potassium and calcium silicates. In the feed industry, clay products include bentonite, zeolite, montmorillonite, and HSCAS (sodium calcium aluminosilicate hydrate), activated carbon, and synthetic polymers for binding aflatoxins. These products have many advantages over organic modifiers, such as lower prices and ease of storage and handling, which has led to an increased preference for these products over organic mycotoxins.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers in global, including the following market information:
Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Feed Mycotoxin Binders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers include BASF, ADM, Cargill, Perstorp, Kemin and Bayer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Feed Mycotoxin Binders
Feed Mycotoxin Modifiers
Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Poultry
Swine
Ruminants
Aquatic Animal
Others
Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
ADM
Cargill
Perstorp
Kemin
Bayer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inorga
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and Japan Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Sales Market Report 2021
Global Inorganic Feed Mycotoxins Binders and Modifiers Market Research Report 2021