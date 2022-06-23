Paper Straw Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In the food service, public utilities and household industries, increasing demand for paper straw for various end uses is a key factor. Factors such as increased consumer demand for environmentally-friendly straws will contribute to the growth of the paper straw market. The food and beverage service segment in the paper straw market will grow at a compound annual growth rate with the highest value growth due to the adaptation of environmentally friendly alternatives for single-use disposable products to avoid or prohibit the use of plastic straws Other disposable items. It is expected that in the near future, demand for the papyrus market will increase significantly due to increasing awareness of sustainability and the surge in the number of bans on disposable plastic products in the food service industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Straw in global, including the following market information:

Global Paper Straw Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paper Straw Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Paper Straw companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paper Straw market was valued at 875.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2387.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paper Straw include Hoffmaster Group, Transcend Packaging, Huhtamaki Oyj, Footprint, Fuling Global, Canada Brown Eco Products, Lollicup and Biopac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paper Straw manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paper Straw Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paper Straw Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5.75-7.75 Inches

7.75-8.5 Inches

8.5-10.5 Inches

>10.5 Inches

Global Paper Straw Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paper Straw Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foodservice

Institutional

Residential

Global Paper Straw Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paper Straw Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paper Straw revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paper Straw revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paper Straw sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Paper Straw sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hoffmaster Group

Transcend Packaging

Huhtamaki Oyj

Footprint

Fuling Global

Canada Brown Eco Products

Lollicup

Biopac

