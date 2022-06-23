Metal Noise Barriers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Noise Barriers is a sound insulation.In order to block the direct sound between the sound source and the receiver, a device is inserted between the sound source and the receiver, so that the sound wave transmission has a significant additional attenuation, thereby reducing the noise impact in a certain area where the receiver is located.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Noise Barriers in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Noise Barriers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Noise Barriers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Metal Noise Barriers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Noise Barriers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wave Plates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Noise Barriers include Evonik Degussa, Industrial Noise Control, Armtec, DELTA BLOC International GmbH, Noise Barriers, KOHLHAUL, Paragon Noise Barriers, Kinetics Noise Control and AKRIPOL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Noise Barriers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Noise Barriers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Metal Noise Barriers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wave Plates

Shutter Panels

Other

Global Metal Noise Barriers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Metal Noise Barriers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Transportation

Industrial Sections

Airport

Other

Global Metal Noise Barriers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Metal Noise Barriers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Noise Barriers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Noise Barriers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Noise Barriers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Metal Noise Barriers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik Degussa

Industrial Noise Control

Armtec

DELTA BLOC International GmbH

Noise Barriers

KOHLHAUL

Paragon Noise Barriers

Kinetics Noise Control

AKRIPOL

REBLOC GmbH

Gramm Barriers

Sankwong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Noise Barriers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Noise Barriers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Noise Barriers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Noise Barriers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Noise Barriers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Noise Barriers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Noise Barriers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Noise Barriers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Noise Barriers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Noise Barriers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Noise Barriers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Noise Barriers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Noise Barriers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Noise Barriers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Noise Barriers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Noise Barriers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

