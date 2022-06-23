Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Noise Barriers is a sound insulation.In order to block the direct sound between the sound source and the receiver, a device is inserted between the sound source and the receiver, so that the sound wave transmission has a significant additional attenuation, thereby reducing the noise impact in a certain area where the receiver is located.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Noise Barriers in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Fiberglass Noise Barriers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiberglass Noise Barriers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wave Plates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Noise Barriers include Evonik Degussa, Industrial Noise Control, Armtec, DELTA BLOC International GmbH, Noise Barriers, KOHLHAUL, Paragon Noise Barriers, Kinetics Noise Control and AKRIPOL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiberglass Noise Barriers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wave Plates

Shutter Panels

Other

Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Transportation

Industrial Sections

Airport

Other

Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Fiberglass Noise Barriers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiberglass Noise Barriers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiberglass Noise Barriers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiberglass Noise Barriers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Fiberglass Noise Barriers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik Degussa

Industrial Noise Control

Armtec

DELTA BLOC International GmbH

Noise Barriers

KOHLHAUL

Paragon Noise Barriers

Kinetics Noise Control

AKRIPOL

REBLOC GmbH

Gramm Barriers

Sankwong

