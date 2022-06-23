Rain Curtain Cladding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The growth in the field of composites in the rain-proof coating market is mainly attributed to high strength, higher durability and design flexibility. Due to its low cost and easy-to-install technology, it holds the highest market share of all materials used for rain cover. Because of its high durability, composite materials have a long shelf life of about 30-40 years and are maintenance-free, making them the most preferred rain-resistant coating materials for residential and non-residential buildings. Their ease of maintenance and installation saves the extra labor costs involved.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rain Curtain Cladding in global, including the following market information:
Global Rain Curtain Cladding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rain Curtain Cladding Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Rain Curtain Cladding companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rain Curtain Cladding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Composite Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rain Curtain Cladding include Kingspan Insulation, SIKA, Rockwool International A/S, Everest Industries Limited, SFS Group AG and Sotech Architectural Façade, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rain Curtain Cladding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rain Curtain Cladding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rain Curtain Cladding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Composite Materials
Metal
Fiber Cement
HPL
Others
Global Rain Curtain Cladding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rain Curtain Cladding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Non-residential
Global Rain Curtain Cladding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rain Curtain Cladding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rain Curtain Cladding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rain Curtain Cladding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rain Curtain Cladding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Rain Curtain Cladding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kingspan Insulation
SIKA
Rockwool International A/S
Everest Industries Limited
SFS Group AG
Sotech Architectural Façade
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rain Curtain Cladding Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rain Curtain Cladding Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rain Curtain Cladding Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rain Curtain Cladding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rain Curtain Cladding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rain Curtain Cladding Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rain Curtain Cladding Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rain Curtain Cladding Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rain Curtain Cladding Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rain Curtain Cladding Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rain Curtain Cladding Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rain Curtain Cladding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rain Curtain Cladding Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rain Curtain Cladding Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rain Curtain Cladding Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rain Curtain Cladding Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/