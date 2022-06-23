Steel Wool Wire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Steel wool, also known as iron wool, wire wool, steel wire or wire sponge, is a bundle of very fine and flexible sharp-edged steel filaments. It was described as a new product in 1896. It is used as an abrasive in finishing and repair work for polishing wood or metal objects, cleaning household cookware, cleaning windows, and sanding surfaces.
Steel wool is made from low-carbon steel in a process similar to broaching, where a heavy steel wire is pulled through a toothed die that removes thin, sharp, wire shavings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Wool Wire in global, including the following market information:
Global Steel Wool Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Steel Wool Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Steel Wool Wire companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steel Wool Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Super Fine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Wool Wire include Beta Steel Group, Taubensee Steel & Wire Company, Bekaert, International Steel Wool, Stewols, Brillo, 3M, The Clorox Company and Crownbrands and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steel Wool Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Wool Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Wool Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Super Fine
Extra Fine
Very Fine
Other
Global Steel Wool Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Wool Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Cleaning
Commercial Cleaning
Global Steel Wool Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Wool Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Steel Wool Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Steel Wool Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Steel Wool Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Steel Wool Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beta Steel Group
Taubensee Steel & Wire Company
Bekaert
International Steel Wool
Stewols
Brillo
3M
The Clorox Company
Crownbrands
PADOM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Wool Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Wool Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Wool Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Wool Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Wool Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Wool Wire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Wool Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Wool Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Wool Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Wool Wire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Wool Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Wool Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Wool Wire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Wool Wire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Wool Wire Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Wool Wire Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Wool Wire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Super Fine
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/