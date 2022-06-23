Silicon Rod Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Silicon Rod market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon Rod market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Silicon Rod market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

6 Inch Silicon Rod

8 Inch Silicon Rod

12 Inch Silicon Rod

14 Inch Silicon Rod

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Discrete Devices

Optoelectronic Devices

Sensor

Solar

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ReneSola Ltd

SUMCO Corporation

Thinkon Semiconductor

Grinm Semiconductor

Zhejiang MTCN Technology

Solargiga Energy

National Silicon Industry

Neijing Jingyuntong

LONGI

Zhonghuan Semiconductor

Jiangxi Yuze

GlobalWafers

Ferrotec

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Silicon Rod consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Silicon Rod market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Silicon Rod manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Silicon Rod with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Silicon Rod submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Silicon Rod companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Silicon Rod Product Introduction

1.2 Global Silicon Rod Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Silicon Rod Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Silicon Rod Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Silicon Rod Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Silicon Rod Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Silicon Rod Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Silicon Rod Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Silicon Rod in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Silicon Rod Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Silicon Rod Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Silicon Rod Industry Trends

1.5.2 Silicon Rod Market Drivers

1.5.3 Silicon Rod Market Challenges

1.5.4 Silicon Rod Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Silicon Rod Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 6 Inch Silicon Rod

2.1.2 8 Inch Silicon Rod

2.1.3 12 Inch Silicon Rod

2.1.4 14 Inch Silicon Rod

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Silicon Rod Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Silicon Rod Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Silicon Rod Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Silicon Rod Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Silicon Rod Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Silicon Rod Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Silicon Rod Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Silicon Rod Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Silicon Rod Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Semiconductor Discrete Devices

3.1.2 Optoelectronic Devices

3.1.3 Sensor

3.1.4 Solar

3.2 Global Silicon Rod Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Silicon Rod Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Silicon Rod Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Silicon Rod Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Silicon Rod Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Silicon Rod Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Silicon Rod Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Silicon Rod Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Silicon Rod Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Silicon Rod Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Silicon Rod Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Silicon Rod Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Silicon Rod Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Silicon Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Silicon Rod Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Silicon Rod Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Silicon Rod in 2021

4.2.3 Global Silicon Rod Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Silicon Rod Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Silicon Rod Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Silicon Rod Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Silicon Rod Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Silicon Rod Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Silicon Rod Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Silicon Rod Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Silicon Rod Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Silicon Rod Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Silicon Rod Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Silicon Rod Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Silicon Rod Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Silicon Rod Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Silicon Rod Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Silicon Rod Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Silicon Rod Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Silicon Rod Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Silicon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Rod Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Silicon Rod Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Silicon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Silicon Rod Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Silicon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Rod Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ReneSola Ltd

7.1.1 ReneSola Ltd Corporation Information

7.1.2 ReneSola Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ReneSola Ltd Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ReneSola Ltd Silicon Rod Products Offered

7.1.5 ReneSola Ltd Recent Development

7.2 SUMCO Corporation

7.2.1 SUMCO Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 SUMCO Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SUMCO Corporation Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SUMCO Corporation Silicon Rod Products Offered

7.2.5 SUMCO Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Thinkon Semiconductor

7.3.1 Thinkon Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thinkon Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Thinkon Semiconductor Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Thinkon Semiconductor Silicon Rod Products Offered

7.3.5 Thinkon Semiconductor Recent Development

7.4 Grinm Semiconductor

7.4.1 Grinm Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Grinm Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Grinm Semiconductor Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Grinm Semiconductor Silicon Rod Products Offered

7.4.5 Grinm Semiconductor Recent Development

7.5 Zhejiang MTCN Technology

7.5.1 Zhejiang MTCN Technology Corporation Information

7.5.2 Zhejiang MTCN Technology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Zhejiang MTCN Technology Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Zhejiang MTCN Technology Silicon Rod Products Offered

7.5.5 Zhejiang MTCN Technology Recent Development

7.6 Solargiga Energy

7.6.1 Solargiga Energy Corporation Information

7.6.2 Solargiga Energy Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Solargiga Energy Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Solargiga Energy Silicon Rod Products Offered

7.6.5 Solargiga Energy Recent Development

7.7 National Silicon Industry

7.7.1 National Silicon Industry Corporation Information

7.7.2 National Silicon Industry Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 National Silicon Industry Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 National Silicon Industry Silicon Rod Products Offered

7.7.5 National Silicon Industry Recent Development

7.8 Neijing Jingyuntong

7.8.1 Neijing Jingyuntong Corporation Information

7.8.2 Neijing Jingyuntong Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Neijing Jingyuntong Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Neijing Jingyuntong Silicon Rod Products Offered

7.8.5 Neijing Jingyuntong Recent Development

7.9 LONGI

7.9.1 LONGI Corporation Information

7.9.2 LONGI Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 LONGI Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 LONGI Silicon Rod Products Offered

7.9.5 LONGI Recent Development

7.10 Zhonghuan Semiconductor

7.10.1 Zhonghuan Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhonghuan Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zhonghuan Semiconductor Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zhonghuan Semiconductor Silicon Rod Products Offered

7.10.5 Zhonghuan Semiconductor Recent Development

7.11 Jiangxi Yuze

7.11.1 Jiangxi Yuze Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jiangxi Yuze Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Jiangxi Yuze Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Jiangxi Yuze Silicon Rod Products Offered

7.11.5 Jiangxi Yuze Recent Development

7.12 GlobalWafers

7.12.1 GlobalWafers Corporation Information

7.12.2 GlobalWafers Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 GlobalWafers Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 GlobalWafers Products Offered

7.12.5 GlobalWafers Recent Development

7.13 Ferrotec

7.13.1 Ferrotec Corporation Information

7.13.2 Ferrotec Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Ferrotec Silicon Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Ferrotec Products Offered

7.13.5 Ferrotec Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Silicon Rod Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Silicon Rod Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Silicon Rod Distributors

8.3 Silicon Rod Production Mode & Process

8.4 Silicon Rod Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Silicon Rod Sales Channels

8.4.2 Silicon Rod Distributors

8.5 Silicon Rod Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

